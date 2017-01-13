Applying political pressure

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller who says the time is right to apply pressure to get some of the results he wants from government.

These include duty allowances to be raised from $350 to $700 for Caymanians and to force developers to by local if they want concessions. He also wants to scrutinise some of the expenditure taking place right now from government’s coffers.

He’s readying himself for the next sitting of the LA which we are expecting in February. Mr. Miller has concerns we need to raise as well from crime to immigration.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

