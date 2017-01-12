C3 Pure Fibre
Art therapy programme targets building confidence in girls

January 11, 2017
Joseph Avary
A new art therapy programme aims to build confidence in girls by providing a safe place for self-expression.

“The Art of Confidence” will use the art making experience, and the art itself, to help girls examine emotional and social issues they may be experiencing. The goal… Helping girls who may not always know how to express themselves gain confidence and develop better friendships.

“Confidence in girls is very important,” said Art Psychotherapist Anne-Marie Diaz. “Obviously there are stereotypes, there are gender roles we are assigned to, and a lot of times girls are kind of expected to defer to men, but really they need that confidence in school, with their peers, to learn social skills which is really important throughout their lives.”

The programme kicks off next Wednesday, and is geared towards girls age seven to ten.

For more information, contact Ms. Diaz at amdiaz@wellnesscentre.ky or by phone at 949-9355.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

