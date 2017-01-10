Aviation Authority warns against misusing drones

Small unmanned aircrafts or drones are all fun and games until you get caught flying one close to the airports or prisons.

“No fly zones” have been established last year to safeguard all aircrafts and the Civil Aviation Authority said it’s in talks with a company which neutralises drones operating where they aren’t supposed to.

Air Navigation regulator at the Civil Aviation Authority (C.A.A) Mr. Alastair Robertson said taking a blanket approach in restricting drones altogether is necessary with the potential threat posed to commercial airlines.

“If a drone meets an aircraft engine the drone certainly is going to get demolished but then probably so is the engine and so there’s a real serious risk which comes around from flying these things anywhere near an airplane,” Mr. Robertson said.

The C.A.A said there is a fine of $3,400 for anyone flying drones in restricted areas.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

