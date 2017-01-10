C3 Pure Fibre
Aviation Authority warns against misusing drones

January 9, 2017
Mario Grey
Small unmanned aircrafts or drones are all fun and games until you get caught flying one close to the airports or prisons.

“No fly zones” have been established last year to safeguard all aircrafts and the Civil Aviation Authority said it’s in talks with a company which neutralises drones operating where they aren’t supposed to.

Air Navigation regulator at the Civil Aviation Authority (C.A.A) Mr. Alastair Robertson said taking a blanket approach in restricting drones altogether is necessary with the potential threat posed to commercial airlines.

“If a drone meets an aircraft engine the drone certainly is going to get demolished but then probably so is the engine and so there’s a real serious risk which comes around from flying these things anywhere near an airplane,” Mr. Robertson said.

The C.A.A said there is a fine of $3,400 for anyone flying drones in restricted areas.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

