Bands association formed

As the time to touch the road draws nearer, Cayman’s bands have announced the creation of a first-of-its-kind Cayman Islands Masquerade Bands Association.

Twelve bands elected fresh carnival band leader Olujimi La Pierre to be a liaison between the Batabano committee and the mas bands.

“Cimba” held a band launch over the weekend. The Batabano carnival is on its 34 season and those involved say the association will help enhance the product.

“We know now what a great product we have, I mean we always did, but even more now, we’re ready for the true development and the vision and taking carnival, where it should go in the Cayman islands,” said Donna Myrie-Stephen.

