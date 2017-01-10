Bermuda police arrive

Two officers from Bermuda are on the ground and have taken control of the investigation into Friday’s fatal police shooting. Police are officially releasing the name of the deceased, 34-year-old Norval Maconia Barrett, a Jamaican who is illegally in Cayman. Police had been hunting him a week before the shooting, he has a previous robbery conviction from 2012. He was killed by police in the Windsor Park area following an operation after police say he had exited the premises with a firearm. To be clear, Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis says he believes this was the first fatal police shooting since the 80’s.

A woman has also been arrested in incident, a 34-year-old from George Town is under suspicion of knowingly assisting an illegal immigrant to remain in the Cayman Islands, she is currently on police bail.

