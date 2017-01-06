C3 Pure Fibre
Best bargains at the pump

January 5, 2017
Kevin Morales
A check on the prices at the pump, according to the Petroleum Inspectorate website listing gas prices over a two-week span.
The lowest price for regular self-service gasoline is $3.97 at Jose’s on Crewe road.
The Eastern Avenue, Savannah an Peanuts Red Bay stations are listed at 3.99.
For self-service diesel, your best bargain is at the East End Rubis station, where the price is $3.93. Jose’s is one cent more, while Morgan’s Harbour is $3.96 and the Yacht Club Marina is $3.98.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

