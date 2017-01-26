Botanic Park raises money for outdoor-classroom

Those at the Botanic Park hosted their family fun day over the weekend as part of fundraising efforts to raise $500,000 for an outside Horticultural classroom.

The classroom will be used to teach students about plants, recycling and learn environmental protection measures.

Botanic Park General Manager John Lawrus said they have spent $75,000 on filling the ground to get the project started while Jill Wood of the garden club said they still need to raise more.

“We’re gonna make them interact with nature and learn without them even thinking about it by touching, by climbing things, by sitting in a giant bird’s nest, looking at this giant bird’s nest and realising that the birds recycle as well,” Mr. Lawrus said.

Mr. Lawrus said after the first $100,000 is raised, the park will begin constructing the outdoor class room which he says is envisioned as a two-year project.

