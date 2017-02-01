Environment News

California group spreads anti-GMO message in Cayman

January 31, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

The Institute for Responsible Technology couldn’t stop the MRCU’s so-called “friendly” aedis aegypti project last summer. Now, the group – which bills itself the most comprehensive source of GMO health information on the web – is back, advocating for alternatives to genetically modified mosquitoes, and for Cayman to sign on to the Cartagena protocol.

Tonight, Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman and Joe Avary take a look at the previously-anonymous group behind 2016’s unsuccessful legal challenge, which is now mounting a new informational campaign.
“Cayman is unique in the world for the way that it has approached this technology, and yet there’s people like me around the world who shake their head and roll their eyes and say we know that Oxitec is not giving the full information,” said Institute Executive Director Jeffrey Smith via telephone. “We know the government has not been properly informed, we know there’s an uncontrolled experiment going on, and it can affect human health, it can effect the environment, it can affect a change in the population of other types of mosquitoes, and it can also effect the economic situation.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
Eclipze

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: