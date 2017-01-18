Call for all hands on deck to fix Cayman’s education system

One former educator is calling for all hands on deck and a frank discussion on Cayman’s education system and its failings. Floyd Moxam says it’s the only way to identify shortcomings and flesh out much-needed solutions to fix Cayman’s schools.

“We have to take a serious look at revamping our entire system from the bottom up.”

It’s a point former teacher Floyd Moxam says he’s made during his time in trenches and the eight years out of it.

“The curriculum was simplified, if not, you could say, dumbed down so you had more children passing and graduating because you had a passing grade, but again they were not equipped to deal with the real world when they graduate.”

Last week a Facebook post pointing out what some believe are simple spelling words given to a high school class sparked debate…

“We have to give the kids the confidence that they can do anything anyone else can do from any other country and apart of that is challenging them,” Mr Moxam says.

At the close of the 2015-2016 school year results showed close to 40% obtaining between “A” and a “C” for five or more level 2 subjects in year 11. Just under 30% obtained seven and more subjects. While 45% of year 12 students passed in five or more subjects and 35% for seven and more subjects including Math and English.

“We know what the short comings are lets look for meaningful solutions,” he adds.

He says the recently passed Education Bill is a step in the right direction. But the education standards must be raised.

We reached out to the education ministry for comment and they promised to get back to us. But no response was received by news time.

