Call for all to join in fight against crime

January 3, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s leaders call for a unified effort in the fight against crime.
In their New Year’s Day messages over the weekend both Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush expressed concern over recent the current state of affairs, especially a spike in gang-related incidents. They may not always see eye to eye on many matters but Premier McLaughlin and Opposition Leader Bush both agree something must be done to curb crime in Cayman and it’s not up to the police alone to do it.

“Government can do its part and the RCIPS can seek to prevent and arrest. But a response is needed by society as a whole, including our churches and civil society, if we are to keep our young men and women safe from the gang culture,” Mr McLaughlin says.

A sentiment that crosses party lines.

“It is time to move forward together. As we look at the turmoil around the world it must only strengthen our unified resolve to build a better Cayman that is inclusive and peaceful where we can all feel safe and live and move and have our being successfully,” Mr Bush says.

In the latter part of 2016 police say they’ve recorded a spike in gang related activity including two murders, that of 24-year-old Justin Manderson and 34-year-old Dwayne Deebo Seymour.

“These incidents are very concerning and have been so for over a decade. I know that the Royal Cayman Islands police service is working hard to apprehend those involved and government will continue to support the police in their efforts,” the Premier adds.

The RCIPS is set to release Cayman’s 2016 crime statistics in the coming weeks.

 

Follow the links below to view Premier McLaughlin and Mr Bush’s New Year’s messages.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

