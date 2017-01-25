C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Call for creation of Election Commission

January 24, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Independent MLA Arden McLean says Cayman needs to modernise its Election Law and remove the responsibility for elections from civil servants.

While the East End MLA says he’s not questioning the independence of those charged with running the Election Office, he says those civil servants report to politicians and believes the time has come for an independent commission to oversee all things elections.

“And then they could make decisions on things such as are you eligible to vote, even though you stay overseas. And make recommendations to the legislature to change all those kinds of laws, cause all those needs to be changed as well. I believe once you are Caymanian you are Caymanian whether you get it by birth or you get it by paper,” Mr McLean says.

Mr. McLean says the entire Election Law should be reviewed and updated and he’s hoping the new government takes a serious look at this when they take office.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: