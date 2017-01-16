Cayman Cookout at the Ritz-Carlton

C3 Pure Fibre
January 16, 2017
Angela Sevilla
The Cayman Cookout happened this past weekend at the Ritz-Carlton.  Tonie & Jevy sit down to discuss the Bon Vivant amateur chef competition brunch and the Rum & Robusto event that took place yesterday (Sunday January 15).

