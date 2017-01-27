C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman eclipses 2 million visitors for second consecutive year

January 26, 2017
Joseph Avary
For the second year in a row, Cayman eclipsed the two million total visitor mark, but fell short of besting 2015’s numbers.

4,890. That’s the razor-thin margin separating 2015 and 2016’s total visitors tally. Air arrivals led the way in 2016, outpacing the previous year’s total by just 73 visitors. That’s less than one 737 jet flight.

Cruise figures took a slight dip over the previous year, but just shy of 5,000 passengers. To put that in perspective, that’s less than one oasis-class ship full.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

