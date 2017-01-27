Cayman eclipses 2 million visitors for second consecutive year

For the second year in a row, Cayman eclipsed the two million total visitor mark, but fell short of besting 2015’s numbers.

4,890. That’s the razor-thin margin separating 2015 and 2016’s total visitors tally. Air arrivals led the way in 2016, outpacing the previous year’s total by just 73 visitors. That’s less than one 737 jet flight.

Cruise figures took a slight dip over the previous year, but just shy of 5,000 passengers. To put that in perspective, that’s less than one oasis-class ship full.

