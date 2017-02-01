News

CDP gearing up for polls

January 31, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Nomination day is two months away and potential candidates have started publicly declaring their intention with greater frequency.  But Opposition Leader McKeeva Bush is keeping some cards close to his chest saying he’s got a few surprises up his sleeve come March 29th.
He says his Cayman Democratic Party, formerly United Democratic Party, will only offer 12 candidates. Nine of whom include Mike Adam, Jonathan Piercy, John Jefferson Junior and Stafford Berry, as well as, all three incumbent CDP West Bay MLAs.
Three others are confirmed, but he declined to name them for now.
He says he will support some independents, but Mr Bush believes Cayman needs to maintain party politics.
“If people goes back to this mess of independents they can see a mess and they will see a mess in this country. The Constitution is geared for party politics. I will support, I think there is place for independents, but what is so big about them than parties?” Mr Bush said.
The Elections Office is currently reviewing the voters’ list in preparation for the claims and objection period which commences soon.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

