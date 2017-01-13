Chargers headed to LA

The NFL’s San Diego Chargers are headed to Los Angeles, and even went as far as to change their logo on their social media…in a letter to the media, owner Dean Spanos said the change will take into effect at the start of the 2017 season. The move will cost Spanos 550 million dollars in expansion fees over 10 years to the NFL, as well as a 12 million dollar lease buyout to Qualcomm Stadium. The Chargers will play their home games the next two seasons at the 30,000-seat Stubhub center in Carson, California. The Chargers own the 2nd worse attendance in the NFL this season. The Chargers will now share the cost for the planned 2.6-billion dollar stadium originally built for the also recently relocated Los Angeles rams, both teams will share the facility during the regular season, the chargers played their very first game in LA in 1960.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

