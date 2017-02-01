Charges laid in first murder of the year

38-year-old William Ian Rivers appeared in court today (Tuesday 31 January) to face charges following the weekend’s broad daylight shooting and stand-off with the police.

His alleged victim is Mark “Hubba” Seymour, who was shot at Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road in West Bay on Saturday 28 January.

Mr Rivers faces charges of murder, as well as possession of and unlawfully discharging an unlicensed firearm.

Mr. Rivers’ case was transferred to Grand Court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

