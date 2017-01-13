CIREBA: misrepresenting beach access privacy would be unethical

The real estate brokers association said realtors should take care when making claims a beachfront property has a private access.

CIREBA President Jeanette Totten told Cayman 27 realtors should show buyers the land register, which should clearly state if a beach access path is public or private.

She says to intentionally make mis-representations to a buyer would be unethical.

“We can only tell them what it is written on the land register. But it is our responsibly, certainly, to not say that it is a public when it is a private one,” said Ms. Totten. “We need to make sure all of our agents and CIREBA members are very clear to the purchaser on exactly what they are purchasing.”

Ms. Totten said it’s government’s responsibility to make sure any public beach accesses are clearly deliniated in the land registry documents.

