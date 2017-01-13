C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

CIREBA: misrepresenting beach access privacy would be unethical

January 12, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

The real estate brokers association said realtors should take care when making claims a beachfront property has a private access.

CIREBA President Jeanette Totten told Cayman 27 realtors should show buyers the land register, which should clearly state if a beach access path is public or private.

She says to intentionally make mis-representations to a buyer would be unethical.

“We can only tell them what it is written on the land register. But it is our responsibly, certainly, to not say that it is a public when it is a private one,” said Ms. Totten. “We need to make sure all of our agents and CIREBA members are very clear to the purchaser on exactly what they are purchasing.”

Ms. Totten said it’s government’s responsibility to make sure any public beach accesses are clearly deliniated in the land registry documents.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: