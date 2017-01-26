CJ still deliberating contempt of court proceedings

No decision yet on contempt of court proceedings initiated against the Office of the Premier by the Information Commissioner.

Cayman 27 understands Chief Justice Anthony Smellie is still deliberating on the matter. Last month the Information Commissioner’s Office wrote to Mr Smellie after the Premier’s Office refused to turn over the Ritch Immigration report.

A report was commissioned to review the permanent residency points system after a scathing ruling by Chief Justice Smellie. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin has refused to make the report public saying it’s legal advice. In December Mr McLaughlin issued a ministerial certificate declaring the report exempt from disclosure. The ICO’s challenging this seeking a finding of contempt of court against the Office for failing to hand over the report. Now we are still waiting for that decision, as well as a statement from Premier McLaughlin on the growing PR backlog. Some 900 plus applications are awaiting decision. The Premier promised to address the issue early in the new year.

