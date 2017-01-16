The Central Caribbean Marine Institute is taking their learning to another level. Their plan to deliver an 8 lesson ocean science curriculum and take classes live to Little Cayman’s coral reefs is making waves. Joining Daybreak’s Janelle Muttoo and Jevaughnie Ebanks from Little Cayman live via Skype is Tom Sparke, the education programme manager.
Class under the sea
January 16, 2017
