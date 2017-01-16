C3 Pure Fibre
Class under the sea

January 16, 2017
The Central Caribbean Marine Institute is taking their learning to another level.  Their plan to deliver an 8 lesson ocean science curriculum and take classes live to Little Cayman’s coral reefs is making waves.  Joining Daybreak’s Janelle Muttoo and Jevaughnie Ebanks from Little Cayman live via Skype is Tom Sparke, the education programme manager.

