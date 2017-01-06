C3 Pure Fibre
CNCF calls for performers, vendors for Cayfest 2017

January 5, 2017
Joseph Avary
The Cayman National Festival of the Arts, Cayfest, is right around the corner, and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation is looking for top talent.

This year, Red Sky at Night will feature five stages of entertainment, showcases performers of all stripes at the grounds of the Harquail Theatre.

Registration for auditions takes place through January 20th.

“If you sing, if you dance, if you act, if you are a magician, I don’t know, there are so many different types of talent on this island from the performance arts standpoint. We are inviting you to come audition on January 28th to become a potential performer at Red Sky at Night,” said CNCF Marketing Coordinator Erin Bodden.

A big part of the Cayfest experience is the food. Cayfest is also making the call for food vendors and artisans to round out the festival offerings.

This year’s Cayfest includes the national arts and culture awards on February 16th, dress down for culture day on Friday the 24th, and Red Sky at Night starting at 4pm on Saturday, February 25th.

 

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

