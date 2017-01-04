Court reporting Jan 3rd 2017

To the courts, Dale Allen surrendered his bail today and decided to be taken into custody.

Mr. Allen is facing 12 counts of money laundering, 11 counts of obtaining property by deception and one count of false accounting and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Police say Mr. Allen stole nearly $25,000 as an employee of Cayman National Bank.

Allen pleaded guilty last year to some, but not all of the charges against him.

He will be sentenced on January 10th.

Henry Ebanks faces seven charges of indecent assault and six charges of gross indecenty.

He appeared in court today on a mention and is set to re-appear on February the 13th, as his council asked for more time to prepare.

