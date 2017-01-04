C3 Pure Fibre
News

Court reporting Jan 3rd 2017

January 3, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

To the courts, Dale Allen surrendered his bail today and decided to be taken into custody.

Mr. Allen is facing 12 counts of money laundering, 11 counts of obtaining property by deception and one count of false accounting and assault causing actual bodily harm.
Police say Mr. Allen stole nearly $25,000 as an employee of Cayman National Bank.
Allen pleaded guilty last year to some, but not all of the charges against him.
He will be sentenced on January 10th.

Henry Ebanks faces seven charges of indecent assault and six charges of gross indecenty.
He appeared in court today on a mention and is set to re-appear on February the 13th, as his council asked for more time to prepare.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: