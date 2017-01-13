Cricket’s lifeline

The Cayman National Cricket team continued to take shape this past weekend at the smith oval. Last night on Let’s Talk Sports, Kevin Morales got a chance to speak with both Anderson and team captain Ramon Sealy about the importance of the upcoming ICC America’s Division Two tournament in Argentina and building on previous performances.
