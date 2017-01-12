Culture and Heritage policy not to dictate what culture should be

Government says its new culture and heritage policy aims to ensure the sustainable development for all aspects of Cayman’s diverse culture and heritage.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Chief Officer for Health and Culture Jennifer Ahearn addressed concerns a culture and heritage policy would condone certain cultural elements. while castigating other forms.

For example, many consider dirt-biking on the streets to be an unsavory behavior, yet it meets the project’s working definition of culture.

“This document isn’t going to dictate what culture should be, it’s not going to say thou shall not ride your bike in the street unless your licensed and wear a helmet,” said Ms. Ahearn. “What this will do is provide an overarching, guiding document for government, moving forward with policy decisions.”

The draft policy is open for public consultation through January 20th.

