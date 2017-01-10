C3 Pure Fibre
Culture consultation begins

January 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Some 15 years in the making and now Cayman’s first national culture and heritage policy is complete.
And Government want’s your input starting with public consultation tomorrow.
Health and Culture Councillor Roy McTaggart says the document is all-encompassing and will benefit all who reside here, but more importantly. It will give the necessary protection and recognition of all things Caymanian.
“It’s a national strategy and a national policy and it’s going to touch everyone’s lives in one shape or another. And it’s something I think the public should get involved in, I encourage them to and provide the feedback for us so we can get this done,” Mr McTaggart says.
For more information visit the website: http://www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky/culture-policy and members of the public can access the feedback form at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/culturepolicy to send in their comments.

