The Ministry of Culture will begin its public consultation on a draft policy in an effort to ensure both culture and heritage are preserved in the Cayman Islands. Culture Councillor Roy McTaggart and Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard join Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to talk about this consultation period we are embarking on.
Culture consultation discussed
January 9, 2017
