C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Culture consultation discussed

January 9, 2017
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

The Ministry of Culture will begin its public consultation on a draft policy in an effort to ensure both culture and heritage are preserved in the Cayman Islands.  Culture Councillor Roy McTaggart and Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard join Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman to talk about this consultation period we are embarking on.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: