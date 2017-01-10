C3 Pure Fibre
Customs officials eager for airport expansion

January 9, 2017
Mario Grey
Those in charge of enforcing and collecting duty on imports said they’re looking forward to the completed airport expansion project.

Assistant Collector at Customs Gidget Powell said the added space means profiling passengers will be easier for Customs and with new systems and signage in place she expects all aspects of the job will be made simpler.

“We have a new system put in process where we encourage travelers and returning residents to abide by the signs which will assist us better in processing people much faster, the hall is expected to be three times what you see now,” Ms. Powell said.

The full airport expansion project is scheduled to be completed by next year.

