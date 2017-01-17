Daybreak: January 17th 2016

On Daybreak this morning, the deadline to register to vote in the May 2017 elections was midnight last night, Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath went down to the elections office to talk to those registering. Today we’re going to be talking about Simple Terms, Daybreak’s Jevaughnie Ebanks speaks with those in charge to understand what is going on in our community. On today’s TV Guide, Tonie brings you the return of a popular tv show that we thought might have gone away forever, snd lastly we will meet your pet of the week.

