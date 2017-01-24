C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: January 24th 2017

January 24, 2017
Angela Sevilla
On Daybreak this morning, Taste of Cayman is only 4 days away, we bring you all the details and maybe even a chance to head out there yourself.  The George Town port has been a heavily discussed and debated topic for many reasons, and on Simple Terms today Jevaughnie Ebanks speaks with Councillor Joey Hew about what the concerns are actually about.  On Tonie’s TV Guide we talk zombies, writers and the Oscars. On Partners in Good Health presenter Jackie Bales speaks to doctors about population health, and lastly we will meet our pet of the week.

