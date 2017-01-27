C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Daybreak

Daybreak: January 27th 2017

January 27, 2017
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

On Daybreak this morning, meet the hosts of IRIE FM’s new morning show, Courtney McTaggart and Drama Dayne are here. For Artist Expressions, artist and interior designer Lisa Ebanks is with us to talk about her unique outlook on spaces and media.  Have salaries in your industry increased over the last decade? We discuss the cost of living in the Cayman Islands as Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sits down with accountant Chris Saunders.  On Entertainment Report, we talk Miss Universe preliminaries and the release of a new music video that we’ve all been waiting for.  And today’s clip of the week should help you get over those irrational fears.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: