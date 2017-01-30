C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: January 30th 2017

January 30, 2017
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

On Daybreak this morning, the Department of Environment continues their decade long partnership with the nature conservancy, hear about their new underwater drone and how that’s supporting conservation efforts.  Last week Dr Guy Harvey and a group of volunteers took 2017’s first count of Cayman’s stingray population, Joe Avery brings us the story.  The Miss Universe finals aired last night live from Manilla in the Philippines…Miss France was crowned as the new Miss Universe, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.  On Body Break helps you get into shape for the carnival season with a full body workout.

Angela Sevilla

