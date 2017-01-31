C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak

Daybreak: January 31st 2017

January 31, 2017
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

On the show this morning we get some inspiration from the celeb world on staying on track towards your 2017 goals.  For those avid skiers in your family we have the top 10 tips to being safe during your time on the slopes with Staying a Step Ahead.  The nominees for the first terrestrial protected areas in the Cayman Islands have been made public, Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman will bring us more.  Tonie takes us through the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, welcomes back a fan favourite to the small screen and she’ll remind us of a few faves that you may have set aside on this mornings TV Guide.  On Partners in Good Health we talked to the experts about innovations in oncology treatments and of course we’ll meet the pet of the week, the wise pup with a sweet personality that will tug at your heart-strings.

Angela Sevilla

C3 Pure Fibre

