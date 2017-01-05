Daybreak – January 5th 2017

This morning is all about the mind, body and soul coming into the new year. We speak first to Mr Ryan Barrett about how boxing can help you take care of your body with exercise and focus. Dustin Kurtz from Books & Books gives some food for thought with his top easy reads to get you back into the habit. Janine Martins joins us to teach us how to let go and focus with meditation techniques this morning. Also, find out what we’re happy to leave in 2016 and what we’re looking forward to for 2017.

