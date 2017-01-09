Daybreak: January 9th 2017

On Daybreak this morning, it’s a concern for many of us…Heritage, and how we preserve it in our ever-changing world. This morning the Ministry of Culture is with us to talk about their new policy and your chance to weigh in. The Department of Environment have partnered up and have technology on their side. With their new turtle tracking app, we meet the people helping to save the lives of the turtles in Cayman. Last night was the Golden Globes and as with recent trends it had a few surprises, Tonie has the full story on Tonie’s TV Guide. Are you looking to firm up those thighs? Manuela has a workout tailored just for you.

