DEH tackles trash

As some residents say litter and illegal dumping is a growing concern and one of the men in charge of keeping Cayman clean says he soon hopes his Environmental Health Officers will soon have the power to enforce littering laws.

There are outcries for more enforcement when it comes to litter and illegal dumping.

“It’s not being enforced, that’s why the blame lays where, at the department,” said Community activist Twyla Vargas.

When it comes to holding offenders accountable, Department of Environmental Health’s Mark Rowlands says there’s little they can do without police assistance, but legislation changes could be in the works.

“To enforce requires the legislation to enable the enforcement, it’s very difficult for us at this stage and that’s certainly something that we will look at,” said Mr Rowlands, Assistant Director of the Department of Environmental Waste.

But he says there’s other factors in Cayman’s litter issues as well.

“People are leaving garbage outside of containers, open to vermin and some which allow vermin to breed like rats,” said Mr Rowlands.

That allows rubbish to be spread and no one to hold responsible, but Mr Rowlands says a new plan is being considered.

“And consult the community, to see if they are open to actually having a bin with an enclosure placed in there for there waste needs as opposed to having a truck driving up across from their property, that way their would be less litter in those areas,” he added.

As the Department of Environmental Health works to make communities cleaner they must work with the community to find areas that need cleaning.

“It’s extremely important that the communities are very much engaged in not only putting together the plan that we’re talking about, but also to be very cognizant of whats going on the island to inform us , we can’t be there in all of the places at the same time,” said Mr Rowlands.

He says these steps, along with new legislation, would lead to a cleaner Cayman. Illegal dumping and littering has a fine of $500.

