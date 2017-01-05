C3 Pure Fibre
Deputy collectors ready to leave their mark

January 4, 2017
Mario Grey
Two Caymanian Acting Deputy Collectors have been officially named Deputy Collectors.

Jeff Jackson and Kevin Walton both have over 60 years of experience between them with Mr. Jackson giving 31 years to securing our borders.  Mr. Walton has been working for 30 years at Customs after working up the ranks.

Deputy Collector Jackson will be tasked with the border protection portfolio while one office door away Mr. Walton will be responsible for securing government revenue.

“Customs duty make up 34% of the government’s revenue, it’s a huge task as you would imagine, 95% of what we consume on the island is imported into the Cayman Islands that amounts up to 300,000 imports a year,” Mr. Walton said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey caught up with the Deputy Collectors and has this report.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

