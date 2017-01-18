Detained Cubans giving free labour

The Immigration Department said 83 Cuban migrants are currently housed at the Immigration Detention Centre at Fairbanks Prison, where some are currently working to improve the centre during their stay.

Some of the migrants have already built a “hand in” booth for inmate’s families and friends to drop off care items and are currently constructing a walk-way to protect prison officers in the event of inclement weather.

Prison’s Director Neil Lavis said the prison is making full use of the free labour. “I think it’s our responsibility to try and occupy them doing something and we’ve taken the opportunity,” Mr. Lavis said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

