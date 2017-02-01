Early education fund opens

The Education Ministry is now accepting applications the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) fund providing financial assistance for families of young Caymanian children.

Assistance is available for children who will be between the ages of 3 years and 4 years before 1 September 2017. Qualifying families will receive assistance with the payment of fees at early childhood centres between the period 1 September 2017 and 30 June 2018.

Application forms and information can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education’s website: www.education.gov.ky. Forms may also be collected from the Government Administration Building, Department of Education Services, all early childhood centres, all District Health Clinics and Public Health at the Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town. All completed ECAP application forms must be directly submitted no later than Friday, 28 April 2017 to the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Unit located on the 5th Floor of the Government Administration Building and include the required documentation. For more information about ECAP, contact Turnette Stewart (244.5724) or Renee Barnes (244.5735) or email ecap@gov.ky.

