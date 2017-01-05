C3 Pure Fibre
Election nominees to play by the rules

January 4, 2017
Mario Grey
With the General Elections five months away Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell wants to remind potential candidates to know the rules.

Nomination day is set for the end of March and Mister Howell said it’s important that everyone who is considering throwing their hat into the ring for elections follows the proper guidelines and procedures.

“Are you qualified to run for office do you understand the rules, do you understand the constitution requirements for holding office so those sorts of messages will go through nomination day is actually the 29th of March that’s when folks will ultimately declare what electoral district they’ll be running in,” Mr. Howell stated.

The next major date for the elections is January 16th which will be the last day for the public to register to vote.

