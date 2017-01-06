Embarking on uncharted territory

Our first show of the new year blasts the sounding horn for the campaign season.

The general elections will be held in May, so less than five months away the country will cast its ballot. However, this is truly uncharted territory for the country with one person one vote, single member constituencies across the board.

Political veterans Gilbert McLean and Lucille Seymour discuss what both the voter and potential candidate need to keep in mind during this season.

