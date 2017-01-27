C3 Pure Fibre
Esterley Tibbetts traffic pattern changes coming soon

January 26, 2017
Joseph Avary
You’ll soon see a change in your morning commute along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

As work progresses on the highway’s expansion, traffic will soon be diverted onto a new dual carriageway.

The highway will be closed Sunday starting at 5 AM from Camana Bay to the Butterfield roundabout. Lakeside residents will still be permitted access to and from their homes during this time.

Starting Monday (30 January), drivers will use the newly constructed road between Lakeside and Camana Bay.

The main National Gallery entrance will close at this time, but the gallery will be accessible through a local access road from Harquail Drive.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

