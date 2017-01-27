Esterley Tibbetts traffic pattern changes coming soon

You’ll soon see a change in your morning commute along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

As work progresses on the highway’s expansion, traffic will soon be diverted onto a new dual carriageway.

The highway will be closed Sunday starting at 5 AM from Camana Bay to the Butterfield roundabout. Lakeside residents will still be permitted access to and from their homes during this time.

Starting Monday (30 January), drivers will use the newly constructed road between Lakeside and Camana Bay.

The main National Gallery entrance will close at this time, but the gallery will be accessible through a local access road from Harquail Drive.

