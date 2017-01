The case of a cruise visitor arrested on an Interpol warrant has been the subject of headlines lately.

Celal Kildag says he is a German national and that he is innocent of the terror crimes the Turkish government says he committed in the early 80’s. Mr. Kildag has indicated he is challenging the extradition request.

Attorney Richard Barton explains how extradition works in the Cayman Islands.

