Failings found in healthcare system

The latest report from the Auditor General’s office reveals government does not have the resources or the information to effectively manage the local health care system.

Auditor General Sue Winspear says the problems include a failure to implement a plan, lack of pertinent information and staff shortages, to name a few.

As a result, Ms. Winspear says, “The performance of the Cayman Islands Health system is not known and accountability to the Legislative Assembly and the public cannot be rendered.”

The report found total health-related expenditures in the Cayman Islands increased by nearly 26% between 2010 and 2015 for both private and public system users.

The average per person annual cost on healthcare in Cayman during 20-15 was about $4,500, up from less than $4,000 in 2010/2011.

The report will be mulled over by the Public Accounts Committee set to convene Wednesday (2 February) morning in the Legislative Assembly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

