Father & son headed to LAAC

January 3, 2017
Patrick Kreitlow
1 Min Read

Michael and Payten Wight will represent Cayman at the LAAC which takes place at the Club de Golf Panama in Panama City. The event which was founded three years ago is intended to help grow the game of gold in the areas of South and Central America as well as Mexico and the Caribbean. The winner of the LAAC receives a chance to play on the pro tournament at the 2017 Masters in Augusta Georgia. The father & son duo previously represented Cayman at the first ever LAAC in Argentina 3 years ago as well as the Caribbean amateur and world amateur championships.

Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.

