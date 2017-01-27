Faulty search warrant good enough for Judge

A man arrested for gun and ammunition possession last year had his application to throw out a defective warrant denied.
Attorneys for 22- year-old Jay Calvert-Ebanks requested a judge to dismiss the search warrant used by police to search his premises, where a .38 loaded revolver handgun was allegedly found along with other ammunition.
Mr. Calvert-Ebanks’ lawyer said the search warrant did not include the name of an officer nor did it have a date. But the judge said if evidence is admissible the court is not concerned how it is obtained.
The judge noted the warrant was also signed by a Justice of Peace. The matter is currently before the Grand Court. Mr. Ebanks is expected to return to that court in February.
