Federer loses to 19-year old

January 4, 2017
Patrick Kreitlow
1 Min Read

Roger Federer was returning to the court after being away from tennis for the last 6 months due to injuries. The 17 time grand slam winner led the first set 5-2 until the young German stormed back to force a tie-breaker, winning 7-1 in the extra frame to take the first set. Federer would win the second set in a 2nd tie-breaker 7-6 and the two would then continue their tightly contested match with a 3rd tie-breaker in the third set after Federer lead 5-4. The German continued fighting back, ultimately winning 7-6 and finishing off the former number one in three sets, 7-6, 6-7 and 7-6. Zverev now holds a 2-and-1 record over Federer all-time.

Federer underwent knee surgery in February of 2016 after missing the french open with a back injury…he announced this past July that he would need extensive rehabilitation and would be sidelined, a tough start to the season for the former champ.

Patrick Kreitlow

Patrick Kreitlow

Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.

