C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Fewer Cubans expected due to US policy change

January 16, 2017
Add Comment
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

The Ministry of Home affairs welcomes the decision by the US to end its 20-year-old wet-foot, dry-foot policy, saying they expect fewer Cubans to land in Cayman as a result.

The Obama administration made the call to immediately stop allowing Cubans who made it to american soil to become permanent residents after one year. Cayman believes this decision will lessen the number of Cuban migrants who land on our shores because fewer will be seeking out Caribbean locations as transit points to the US.

However, the ministry has pointed out there will be no effect on the Cuban migrants currently here in Cayman.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: