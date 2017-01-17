Fighting foreclosure: one woman’s plea for assistance

The latest numbers from the Economic and Statistics office show foreclosures are on the decline, but for those facing foreclosure, finding solace in the data can be difficult, if not impossible.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary sits down with one woman who has vowed to fight. She said something needs to be done to help families like hers.

“It’s like, you’re in this little boat all alone, and you’re left with one paddle, what must you do,” said homeowner and mother of three Darcia Hamilton, describing the struggle to keep her home.

“When my daughter took ill was when I fell off the ladder,” she said.

She told Cayman 27 she was making payments and in good standing on her mortgage until her autistic daughter LaShae’s medical problems required off-island treatment.

“I’m not looking for a handout, I’m looking for some sort of assistance. I’ve reached out to other banks, they don’t, once you’re in foreclosure, they’re not willing to help. They don’t help,” she said.

Ms. Hamilton admits she’s missed some mortgage payments, including her payment for December. She told Cayman 27 she’s currently in arrears to the tune of around $60,000.

“The banks are not reaching out to anyone to help. I think they’re just basically out for selling the home for the value and for the interest. I think the government needs to step in,” said Ms. Hamilton.

Ms. Hamilton envisions a government programme that would help those in her situation with a low-interest loan to cover the arrears. From 2011 to 2013, government’s “Save the Mortgage” programme tried something similar, distributing $2.5 million to help homeowners who had fallen behind on their mortgages. 82% defaulted on their bank loans.

“You have genuine people that are out there, that are willing to pay their mortgage, but there’s no help for them,” said Ms. Hamilton.

She told Cayman 27 she’s not giving up without a fight.

“If I have to batten the doors up from the inside and don’t let anyone in, I’m going to do that because I have equity in my home. I only owe the bank so much, and I’m not going to let them take it for just the little I owe them,” she said.

We reached out to banker’s association president Brian Esau. He declined to participate in this story, but referred us to Section 14 of the banking code, which deals with foreclosures.

