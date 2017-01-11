Fire truck exchange in the works

An inter-island fire truck exchange between Little Cayman and Cayman Brac is being finalised.

However rough seas are making that exchange a challenge.

Cayman 27 understands Cayman Brac is exchanging a smaller fire truck for a bigger one stationed on Little Cayman after the fire truck there flipped over last week so Cayman airways jet can resume air bridge operations.

Two fire officers were injured Thursday when the fire truck they were driving during a speed test overturned on the runway until the fire truck arrives. The airport has been downgraded to only operate small aircraft.

Ernie Scott, District Commissioner for the sister isle says the air bridge is operating as normal with the Saab and twin otters being utilised for flights.

“We (are) still moving people back and forth, basically just as if nothing had happened. Except that people are moving on a smaller aircraft than they would have normally done had this incident not occurred,” Mr Scott says.

Both officers have been released from the hospital. There’s no word on the cost of the damage or if disciplinary action will be taken against the officers. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

