The food revolution marches on as two of Cayman’s primary schools have started gardening programmes to promote healthier diets.

“They learn about what these vegetables and herbs are, because a lot of them have no idea,” said Food Revolution Ambassador for the Cayman Islands Maureen Cubbon.

A seed of UK chef Jamie Oliver’s food revolution program has planted itself on our shores in two primary schools, one of them being Red Bay primary school.

“Things like fresh foods, foods that we cultivate by ourselves, localised foods and also just getting back in the kitchen is getting a bit lost in our fast processed world,” said Ms. Cubbon.

“They inspire me by the plants because the plants actually taste good, it actually makes me have more healthy things in my body and it tastes very good in food,” said Red Bay Student Prefect Gabriella Williams.

Crops from both East End and Red Bay primary schools will be on sale at this year’s agriculture show.

