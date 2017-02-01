News

Food revolution marches on

January 31, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The food revolution marches on as two of Cayman’s primary schools have started gardening programmes to promote healthier diets.

“They learn about what these vegetables and herbs are, because a lot of them have no idea,” said Food Revolution Ambassador for the Cayman Islands Maureen Cubbon.

A seed of UK chef Jamie Oliver’s food revolution program has planted itself on our shores in two primary schools, one of them being Red Bay primary school.

“Things like fresh foods, foods that we cultivate by ourselves, localised foods and also just getting back in the kitchen is getting a bit lost in our fast processed world,” said Ms. Cubbon.

“They inspire me by the plants because the plants actually taste good, it actually makes me have more healthy things in my body and it tastes very good in food,” said Red Bay Student Prefect Gabriella Williams.

Crops from both East End and Red Bay primary schools will be on sale at this year’s agriculture show.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
Eclipze

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: