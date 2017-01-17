C3 Pure Fibre
Foster’s Food Fair taps power of plastic to fight lionfish invasion

January 16, 2017
Joseph Avary
A major ally in the fight against the invasive lionfish is harnessing the power of plastic to fund the cause.

Foster’s Food Fair has renewed its support of the Cayman United Lionfish League to the tune of $20,000.

The money comes from the sale of those five cent plastic grocery bags, and goes to provide prize money for CULL’s quarterly lionfish tournaments as well as funding CULL’s outreach efforts.

CULL told Cayman 27 the money helps tackle the problem in our own backyard.

“We would also like to educate the public on the importance of eating locally culled lionfish, as opposed to importing lionfish from other Caribbean nations. We’ve got plenty here, and our tournaments are a great way to get out and help us fight the good fight,” said CULL founding member Jason Washington.

In 21 tournaments to date, more than 14,000 of the pesky long-spined predators have been removed from reefs around Grand Cayman.

The first tournament for 2017 is scheduled for February 25th and 26th.

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

